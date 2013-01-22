Celebrity Big Brother: Rylan banned from discussing CBB while out of house rehearsing for X Factor
Producers say it was agreed in advance that the singer could leave the house for X Factor Tour practice – but he has been escorted at all times
Rylan Clark has been leaving the Celebrity Big Brother house to attend X Factor Tour practice, but he has not been allowed to discuss matters relating to the Channel 5 reality show, producers have confirmed.
It emerged yesterday that the 24-year-old favourite for the CBB crown had been granted the unprecedented exception of leaving the house during the series, after ex-housemate Gillian Taylforth let it slip in an interview on The Wright Stuff.
Producers subsequently admitted that Clark had rehearsed while accompanied by an escort “on site” for the X Factor Tour, which begins this Saturday, the day after the CBB final.
Following a backlash from many angry CBB viewers – who claimed Rylan was given an unfair advantage by being able to communicate with the outside world – the Channel 5 team has elaborated on the situation.
"It was agreed before Rylan entered the Big Brother house that he would be allowed to rehearse for his tour twice on-site with a choreographer," said Channel 5 and Celebrity Big Brother in a statement.
"This was agreed on the strict understanding that he was not allowed to discuss events in the Big Brother house with anyone during such rehearsal periods.
"Rylan was escorted by a Big Brother producer at all times during rehearsal to ensure full compliance.”
Celebrity Big Brother 2013 concludes this Friday with the live final.