Producers subsequently admitted that Clark had rehearsed while accompanied by an escort “on site” for the X Factor Tour, which begins this Saturday, the day after the CBB final.

Following a backlash from many angry CBB viewers – who claimed Rylan was given an unfair advantage by being able to communicate with the outside world – the Channel 5 team has elaborated on the situation.

"It was agreed before Rylan entered the Big Brother house that he would be allowed to rehearse for his tour twice on-site with a choreographer," said Channel 5 and Celebrity Big Brother in a statement.

"This was agreed on the strict understanding that he was not allowed to discuss events in the Big Brother house with anyone during such rehearsal periods.

"Rylan was escorted by a Big Brother producer at all times during rehearsal to ensure full compliance.”

Celebrity Big Brother 2013 concludes this Friday with the live final.