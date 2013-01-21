"You don't know what time it is, you've got no watch, so you don't know when you're going to bed," the ex-EastEnder blabbed. "So what we used to do, us women, is to go outside and say, 'Right, it's getting a bit dark, it's about picking-up time from school, it's about quarter past three.'

"And then Rylan went out to do X Factor rehearsals for the tour and when he came back, obviously he wasn't allowed to talk about it, but when he came back he just asked someone the time really quickly, like the driver.

"We said to him when he got back in: 'What's the time?' He said, 'It's 4 o'clock.' We went: 'Quick, put it on the oven,' and we had the clock on the oven, so we did that. But then they turned the electric off."

Wright Stuff posse member Eric Johnson added on Twitter that, according to Taylforth, Clark "has been leaving the CBB house for XFactor tour rehearsals EVERY SUNDAY. Ooops!"

A spokesperson for the show confirmed the story, saying: "Rylan has rehearsed for his tour on site with a choreographer, escorted by a Big Brother producer." (It may be that Taylforth's reference to a "driver" can be explained by Clark being driven around the Elstree studio complex, rather than to another location.)

The X Factor tour begins in Manchester on Saturday – the day after the Celebrity Big Brother final on Channel 5.

Clark's odds to win the show are now 4/6 – yesterday he was a massive 1/4 favourite, so perhaps the outrage is already biting into his popularity. Total confinement is, after all, supposed to be the entire point of Big Brother.

