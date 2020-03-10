Hosts Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig - the latter will be stepping down after this series - were also on hand to offer the contestants some support on their soggy bottoms or praise on their excellent bakes.

So who rose to the occasion? And who crumbled under pressure?

Here's everything you need to know about the episode.

More like this

Who was Star Baker?

Jenny Éclair was crowned Star Baker after a tense battle with Louis and Ovie. Sadly for Russell, he failed to impress Prue and Paul and wasn't in the running for the coveted title.

Jenny produced a choux bun scene portraying herself on holiday, sunbathing, with swimming pigs around her.

Ovie, Jenny, Russell and Louis (CHANNEL 4)

What happened in this week's GBBO?

The four famous celebrities went head-to-head in a series of challenges, including the Signature Challenge, Technical and Showstopper.

First up, they were made to make a giant, decorated biscuit of their choice.

But the cookie didn't crumble to everyone's liking, with Russell producing a biscuit which was basically heated peanut butter.

Despite his faux pas, the judges thought it tasted great.

Ovie and Sandi (CHANNEL 4)

Ovie created a giant, orange basketball cookie, which Prue and Paul loved, and Jenny received the first handshake of the series for her Frida Kahlo inspired bake.

However, Louis was the real smart cookie of the challenge, receiving not one, but three hand shakes for his chocolate chip, pizza cookie.

Following the challenge, the bakers got stuck into the Technical and Show Stopper challenges, where the competition got very heated.

What was the technical challenge?

For the technical challenge, the contestants were asked to make four identical Mille-feuille - a French puff pastry filled with creme patisserie and fresh raspberries and topped with fondant icing.

And let's just say many were made to eat humble pie, as their pastries didn't exactly meet Paul's standards.

Coming in in fourth place, Russell's creation was under-baked with Prue refusing to taste it as Paul remarked: "It's raw!"

Although quite tasty, Ovie came in third as he couldn't quite nail the decorating part, while Louis managed to slide into second place with his fairly identical bakes.

Jenny came out on top and won the technical challenge, as Paul told her: "The tops a mess, but everything else is perfect."

Who won star baker?

For the final challenge, the celebs had to make a 3D sculpture entirely out of choux buns.

Paying homage to his time on Love Island, Ovie created a display of himself chilling on a beach.

Louis and Jenny also opted for holiday-themed bakes, with Louis' choux bun person sporting a pair of green trunks, and Jenny's going topless on a beach in Barbados with swimming pigs.

Russell, on the other hand, went for a staycation and decided to create a choux bun display of him, his wife and dog watching football at home.

Unluckily for Ovie, his palm tree collapsed at the last minute, and Russell's buns were a little bun-less and more like bread sticks.

Nevertheless, they all received huge praise with Paul commenting on Ovie's "brilliant choux flavours" and Louis' delicious cream filling.

As she admired Jenny's creation, Prue gushed: "I think it's a little triumph!"

The judges decided that it was out of Ovie, Louis and Jenny to win the crown, but only one could earn the title of "Star Baker", and in the end, it was Jenny who was crowed Star Baker.

Advertisement

The Great Celebrity Bake Off is on Tuesdays at 8pm, only on Channel 4