Toksvig joined the show as host with fellow comedian Noel Fielding in 2017, after the show jumped ship to from the BBC to Channel 4, after hosts Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins stood down. Original judge Paul Hollywood was joined by Prue Leith, replacing Mary Berry.

Speaking about her decision to leave, Toksvig said in a statement: “When stepping down from a job it is quite common for people to say they are doing so in order to spend more time with their family. Unusually I am departing from the Great British Bake Off so I can spend more time with my other work.

“As my waistline will testify, Bake Off is an all-consuming show. Spending time with Prue, Paul and Noel has been one of the great pleasures of my life. These are friendships which I know will continue beyond the confines of television.

“Bake Off is a wonderful programme which has already proved it can happily withstand a change of hosting personnel. The reason for that, of course, is that the true stars of the show are the bakers themselves. I wish everyone well.”

Sandi has chosen to bow out the show

Chief Creative Officer and Executive Producer for Love Productions Richard McKerrow said: “We’ll always be incredibly grateful to Sandi for becoming one of the hosts of Bake Off when we moved to Channel 4, along with Noel, Paul and Prue. She has contributed hugely to Bake Off over the last three years, with her sharp witty sense of humour and her passionate commitment to the dozens of bakers during her time in the tent.

“We wish her all the very best on the exciting projects she is currently working on and beyond.”

Ian Katz, Director of Programmes at Channel 4 added: ”Sandi is a huge part of why Bake Off’s move to Channel 4 has been such a success and we are immensely grateful for her contribution to the show. We will miss her warmth and wit, not to mention her endless willingness to be the butt of jokes about being the least tall person in the Bake Off tent.”

Toksvig will still be appearing in The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer starting this spring.

The Great British Bake Off returns to Channel 4 later this year