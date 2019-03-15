When is Celebrity Apprentice 2019 on TV? Who is taking part?
Lord Sugar's back alongside an all-star Comic Relief line-up
Lord Alan Sugar has returned to torment — sorry, sorry mentor — ten celebrities and (for the purposes of this Comic Relief special) budding business entrepreneurs for Celebrity Apprentice.
Assisted by his trusty aides Baroness Brady and Claude Littner, Sugar puts the celebs through their paces with a series of tasks, as the Girls and Boys teams go head to head during the two-part special.
Here's everything you need to know about Celebrity Apprentice.
When is Celebrity Apprentice on TV?
Celebrity Apprentice for Comic Relief airs Thursday 7th and Friday 8th March at 9.00pm on BBC1
Who stars in Celebrity Apprentice?
The Girls Team includes Britain's Got Talent's Amanda Holden, X Factor judge Ayda Williams, interior designer and former Dragon Kelly Hoppen, broadcaster and journalist Rachel Johnson and actress and Strictly contestant Tameka Empson.
The Boys Team includes actor Omid Djalili, football manager Sam Allardyce, broadcaster Richard Arnold, TV presenter and Big Brother winner Rylan Clark-Neal, and comedian Russell Kane.
Meet the celebs in Celebrity Apprentice
What happens in Celebrity Apprentice?
This year the celebrities will be tasked with organising a cabaret event — cue miscommunication and backhanded remarks as the teams struggle to book refreshments, performers and desperately attempt to flog tickets — before Lord Sugar takes them to task in the boardroom during part two.
Is there a trailer for Celebrity Apprentice?
Yep, and it's a pretty tense one...
When is Red Nose Day?
Comic Relief’s campaign culminates in Red Nose Day, which this year is being held on Friday 15th March and will be marked with a live TV telethon on BBC1. This year's entertainment also includes a Four Weddings and a Funeral sequel, a celebrity hike to the top of Mount Kilimanjaro, Richard Madden's Bodyguard comeback, and a 24-hour danceathon completed by Strictly's Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman. Click here for more information.