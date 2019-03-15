Here's everything you need to know about Celebrity Apprentice.

When is Celebrity Apprentice on TV?

Celebrity Apprentice for Comic Relief airs Thursday 7th and Friday 8th March at 9.00pm on BBC1

Who stars in Celebrity Apprentice?

The Girls Team includes Britain's Got Talent's Amanda Holden, X Factor judge Ayda Williams, interior designer and former Dragon Kelly Hoppen, broadcaster and journalist Rachel Johnson and actress and Strictly contestant Tameka Empson.

The Boys Team includes actor Omid Djalili, football manager Sam Allardyce, broadcaster Richard Arnold, TV presenter and Big Brother winner Rylan Clark-Neal, and comedian Russell Kane.

What happens in Celebrity Apprentice?

This year the celebrities will be tasked with organising a cabaret event — cue miscommunication and backhanded remarks as the teams struggle to book refreshments, performers and desperately attempt to flog tickets — before Lord Sugar takes them to task in the boardroom during part two.

Is there a trailer for Celebrity Apprentice?

Yep, and it's a pretty tense one...

Comic Relief’s campaign culminates in Red Nose Day, which this year is being held on Friday 15th March and will be marked with a live TV telethon on BBC1. This year's entertainment also includes a Four Weddings and a Funeral sequel, a celebrity hike to the top of Mount Kilimanjaro, Richard Madden's Bodyguard comeback, and a 24-hour danceathon completed by Strictly's Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman. Click here for more information.