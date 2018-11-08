"I’m so excited and honoured to be joining the BBC Radio 2 family," he said. “After stepping in for the amazing Zoe Ball over the summer, working with her fantastic team, I’m thrilled that I’ll be working with them again to fill listeners’ Saturday afternoons.”

He also promised his show, which will air 3pm to 6pm from 2019, will be filled with “fun, great music and a lot of laughter”.

The Babushka, Up Late With Rylan and Big Brother’s Bit on the Side host won the title of Radio Times TV Presenter Champion 2017, beating Countryfile favourite Matt Baker in the final.

In other changes to the Radio 2 schedule, The Radio 2 Rock Show with Johnnie Walker and Jools Holland’s show are being moved from Monday nights at 9pm to Saturday nights at 8pm. Each will be broadcast alternately in quarterly series throughout the year.

Also moving from 9pm on weeknights, Radio 2’s one-hour specials, which have previously included Levi Roots on Reggae and Will Young’s Essential R&B, will now be broadcast on Saturdays and Sundays at 9pm.

Clare Teal will continue to host her swinging big band show in a new hour-long format for Radio 2 listeners on Sunday nights at 10pm.