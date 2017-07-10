Rylan Clark-Neal claims Radio Times TV Presenter Champion title
The Babushka presenter went head to head with The One Show's Matt Baker in a hotly contested final showdown
He’s best known as the host of Babushka, Up Late With Rylan and Big Brother’s Bit on the Side, but now This Morning’s very own entertainment news expert Rylan Clark-Neal is officially Radio Times TV Presenter Champion 2017.
The X Factor contestant turned TV show host knocked out the likes of Davina McCaul, Paul O’Grady, Baker’s co-host Alex Jones and Claudia Winkleman in earlier rounds of the TV voting tournament, before claiming victory in a hotly contested final showdown with The One Show and Countryfile favourite Matt Baker.
Almost 200,000 votes were cast in the duo’s 24-hour battle for top spot, and Rylan eventually claimed victory with 58 per cent of the total vote.
Baker – who saw off competition from Top Gear’s Matt LeBlanc, Rylan’s Big Brother colleague Emma Willis and both Ant and Dec on his way to the final – was leading the poll before #TeamRylan staged a last-minute push on social media to get Clark-Neal past the post.
“It’s such an honour to be the first ever Radio Times TV Presenter Champion. I can’t believe it!” Rylan told RadioTimes.com. “There were so many fantastic TV presenters in the competition so to have come out on top is a real privilege”, he said.
“Thank you so much to everyone who voted on RadioTimes.com, I can't thank everyone enough for their support and congratulations to Matt for being a worthy second!!”