Almost 200,000 votes were cast in the duo’s 24-hour battle for top spot, and Rylan eventually claimed victory with 58 per cent of the total vote.

Baker – who saw off competition from Top Gear’s Matt LeBlanc, Rylan’s Big Brother colleague Emma Willis and both Ant and Dec on his way to the final – was leading the poll before #TeamRylan staged a last-minute push on social media to get Clark-Neal past the post.

“It’s such an honour to be the first ever Radio Times TV Presenter Champion. I can’t believe it!” Rylan told RadioTimes.com. “There were so many fantastic TV presenters in the competition so to have come out on top is a real privilege”, he said.

“Thank you so much to everyone who voted on RadioTimes.com, I can't thank everyone enough for their support and congratulations to Matt for being a worthy second!!”

What is Radio Times Champion?