Looking fairly chilly with a hot water bottle (can one of the guests count as the bride’s something blue?), it’s a little unclear who James will be playing in the new film – it’s set 25 years after the original – but the fact she and Burr are wearing matching earrings does suggest they are both playing bridesmaids.

Also in the cast of the Four Weddings sequel are original stars Hugh Grant, Andie MacDowell, Rowan Atkinson, John Hannah, Anna Chancellor and Kristin Scott Thomas, plus cameos from the likes of Susanna Reid, so James is sure to be in good company.

And now that filming has finished, it’s only a matter of time until the whole project is unveiled by writer Richard Curtis, director Mike Newell and script editor Emma Freud. Intriguing…