"Still looks like a duck," Freud captioned an image of actress Anna Chancellor, better known as Henrietta "Duckface" whom Hugh Grant's character (spoiler!) jilts at the alter.

She also posted what looks like Hugh Grant (sporting a pair of cool specs) sharing a kiss during a wedding party... but the scene is neatly obscured behind a lightbulb.

The Mummy actor John Hannah, who played Matthew in the original film, also made an appearance on Freud's Twitter feed. Fingers crossed there's no need in the sequel for another heart-breaking rendition of Stop All the Clocks...

More like this

"Still boarish. Still lusting after Andie Macdowell. Still drunk tbh. Rupert Vansittart. The ledge," Freud added, posting an image of Rupert Vansittart — aka George the Bore in the original film.

Another snap featured Simon Kunz — or rather John with the Unfaithful Wife — looking rather cheeky. Maybe he got an invite to the stag-do this time around?

Freud also posted pictures of Kristin Scott Thomas (squeal!) and Curtis ahead of filming for the sequel, before teasing some "interesting new faces".

And there's an image of someone wearing daring black pointy high heels — and what appears to be a Swan-Lake-meets-Cruella-de-Vil skirt — captioning the picture "Guess whose shoes". (Our bet's on Scott Thomas' stylish character Fiona, who harbours a famous love for black).

And while we're unsure whether that's Scott Thomas' foot, we're pretty sure the "handsome usher" below is her real-life AND onscreen son, Joseph Olivennes.

In addition, it looks like we'll see the return of David Bower as Hugh Grant's deaf brother, David, and Timothy Walker as Angus, "the groom from the first wedding" who ended up with the wrong ring after Grant's character forgot to bring them.

While Good Morning Britain's Susanna Reid looks set to make a cameo — is she appearing as herself, or as a wedding guest?

Advertisement

All that's left to know is who's the bride, who's the groom — and where's Rowan Atkinson's bumbling vicar to oversee the ceremony?