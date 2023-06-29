Lyonesse marks both Scott Thomas' and James' return to the West End stage, with Scott Thomas last performing in The Audience — an interesting play which focuses on weekly meetings between Queen Elizabeth II and the Prime Minister — and James having previously starred in All About Eve with Sex Education star Gillian Anderson.

This isn't the first time the two actors have worked together, however, as the duo can be seen in the 2017 film Darkest Hour and the 2020 movie Rebecca.

Speaking about Lyonesse, Skinner said: "I am thrilled to be working with Ian Rickson to bring this story to life, alongside such a remarkable cast and creative team. I’m a huge admirer of both Kristin Scott Thomas and Lily James, and am so grateful for Sonia Friedman’s faith and vision in giving this new play a home in the West End."

The play will be directed by Ian Rickson, who worked with Scott Thomas on their Olivier Award winning The Seagull, and it will be produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, whose merits include The Book of Mormon and Harry Potter and The Cursed Child.

With tickets for Lyonesse already on sale, here's everything you need to know to snap them up today.

Buy Lyonesse tickets from £10 at ATG Tickets

Is Lyonesse showing in the West End?

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Yes. Lyonesse will be showing at the Harold Pinter Theatre for a limited 10 week run, from Tuesday 17th October until Saturday 23rd December this year.

The Harold Pinter Theatre is currently home to the play Dr Semmelweis, which is showing until 7th October 2023, and it's located in the heart of London's West End.

There are evening performances of Lyonesse on all days — except for Sundays and Mondays, which have no shows — and there are matinee performances on Thursdays and Saturdays, too. An audio-described performance will take place on Thursday 30th November in the evening, and a captioned performance will happen on Saturday 18th November in the morning.

How to get tickets for Lyonesse at the Harold Pinter Theatre

Tickets for the Lyonesse play starring Kristin Scott Thomas and Lily James are on sale now, having gone live at midday today (Thursday 29th June).

The play will run from 17th October until 23rd December 2023, and with a run this short and a cast so well-known, we recommend snapping-up tickets as soon as you can to avoid missing out.

For more of the top London theatre shows, check out our guide. Plus, be sure to take a look at some West End theatre tips if this is your first time visiting the theatre.