At 36 years old, Scott is the second eldest Islander in this year's villa, just three years younger than 39-year-old Marcel Somerville.

So, what has Scott Thomas been up to since his Love Island days? Read on to find out more about the All Stars Islander as he returns to TV screens tonight.

Scott Thomas key facts: Age, job and Instagram

Scott Thomas. ITV

Age: 36

Job: TV personality

Location: Salford

Instagram: @scott.thomas

Who is Scott Thomas?

Scott Thomas is an entrepreneur and TV personality who originally appeared on Love Island in 2016.

Scott was an OG Islander in his season, and had quite the explosive journey during his coupling with Kady McDermott. However, the pair made it to the final and came in third place.

What season of Love Island was Scott Thomas on?

Scott Thomas appeared on the second season of Love Island, which aired from 30th May to 11th July 2016.

Other cast members included Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen, along with Katie Salmon and Adam Maxted, the latter of whom appeared on season 1 of All Stars.

Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey eventually went on to win the season and are one of the few Love Island success stories.

What happened between Scott Thomas and Kady McDermott?

Scott Thomas and Kady McDermott. David M Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Spotlight Whitening

Scott and Kady coupled up in the early days of season 2 and dated for a year before they split up in August 2017.

The pair have had a similar Love Island journey, with Kady returning as a bombshell in the 2023 season. But what would Scott do if Kady stepped into the All Stars villa?

"We have not crossed paths in five years, maybe longer, like, [we] literally haven't seen each other," Scott told Closer and other press.

He continued: "There might have been the odd message about three years [ago], but literally, haven't seen her. It didn't end in the best way possible. I don't know how I would be if I saw her. I don't know how she would be if she saw me. That's the honest truth.

"I don't have any bad energy towards her, but it didn't end well. It's like a weird part of your life that's kind of been closed off and you haven't ever revisited it, so it would be interesting and a special moment, I'm sure."

What has Scott Thomas done since Love Island 2016?

Since his Love Island days, Scott Thomas has had appearances on various daytime series including Loose Women, This Morning and Lorraine.

In 2020, he starred in a documentary series alongside brothers Ryan and Adam Thomas in Absolutely India: Mancs in Mumbai.

He has also launched his own PR agency, The Social PR, which represents the likes of Rach Leary, Taylor Ward and Caroline Thomas.

Why is Scott Thomas returning for Love Island All Stars?

Scott has been on "a massive journey" since appearing on Love Island in 2016, and now feels like he knows himself a lot more.

He explained further: "I've been working on sobriety, personal growth, self development. When I first went into the villa, I was still a bit of a boy... I feel like I finally know who I am.

"It might sound cheesy, but I'm ready to settle down, and I've never been open to saying those words. Where better than Love Island?"

Love Island All Stars starts Monday 13th January and airs Sundays to Fridays at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

