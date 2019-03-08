Read on for all the celebrities competing in this year's Celebrity Apprentice...

Amanda Holden

Probably best known for her judging role on ITV's Britain's Got Talent, the actress and presenter shot to fame in the role of Sarah Trevanion in the television drama Wild at Heart.

What did Celebrity Apprentice's Claude Littner think of her performance? This is the first time I had met Amanda and she was fantastic. A very lively, quite naughty woman, she was full of fun. And some of her fun is quite borderline… She was in the kitchen with Rachel and Tameka making canapés and I won’t spoil it by saying what they looked like or what they tasted like... But they worked very hard, in great spirits in a horrible, cramped, hot, stuffy kitchen for hours on end

More like this

Ayda Williams

Adya Williams joined the judging panel on this year's The X Factor alongside her husband, Robbie Williams. She's also a regular panelist on Loose Women.

What did Celebrity Apprentice's Claude Littner think of her performance? This is the first time I had met Amanda and she was fantastic. A very lively, quite naughty woman, she was full of fun. And some of her fun is quite borderline… She was in the kitchen with Rachel and Tameka making canapés and I won’t spoil it by saying what they looked like or what they tasted like... But they worked very hard, in great spirits in a horrible, cramped, hot, stuffy kitchen for hours on end.

Kelly Hoppen

Interior designer Kelly Hoppen boasts an extensive celebrity clientele list, including the likes of the Beckham's, and was a "Dragon" on BBC2's Dragons' Den from 2013 to 2015.

What did Celebrity Apprentice's Claude Littner think of her performance? Kelly Hoppen was the project manager, and although she was highly organised, I think she found that controlling her team was quite beyond her. They were a law unto themselves and went off on a frolic of their own. I’ve got to say, it was pretty frenetic. It was impossible to know who was doing what, how much money they’d collected and to keep track of it was almost a lost cause.

Rachel Johnson

Journalist and presenter Rachel Johnson — that's right, sister to Boris Johnson and daughter to Stanley — is no stranger to reality TV. She previously appeared on the all-women Celebrity Big Brother series last year.

What did Celebrity Apprentice's Claude Littner think of her performance? Whereas some of the women were outrageous, Rachel is a bit more reserved, but was absolutely fantastic. Her contact list perhaps wasn’t quite as glorious as the others, but she was focused on achieving and doing as much as she could. She went out to members of the public to sell tickets but I think she fell into that Apprentice trap of over-promising and, in the end, under-delivering.

Tameka Empson

Actress and comedian Tameka Empson has played Kim Fox, sister of Denise Fox, in EastEnders since 2009. She also previously appeared on BBC1's Strictly Come Dancing back in 2016.

What did Celebrity Apprentice's Claude Littner think of her performance? Tameka is a force of nature. I don’t think I’ve ever met a woman who is so unmanageable and uncontrollable — but in the most wonderful way! I can’t imagine how she ever learns lines. She’s just got so much energy, so much enthusiasm and so much passion for everything she does.

Omid Djalili

The comedian and actor has appeared in multiple blockbuster films, including Notting Hill, The Mummy, and Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End. More recently he starred in The Nutcracker and the Four Realms.

What did Celebrity Apprentice's Baroness Karren Brady think of his performance? I think the standout moment of the programme is Omid’s contribution to the cabaret. I won’t say any more than that, but it is truly gob-smacking and it’s the kind of thing where you really won’t know what it is you’ve just seen.

Richard Arnold

The entertainment editor for ITV's breakfast show Good Morning Britain, broadcaster Richard Arnold previously competed on Strictly Come Dancing back in 2012, finishing seventh.

What did Celebrity Apprentice's Baroness Karren Brady think of his performance? Richard is a really smashing guy but I think he was a little bit out of his depth. Don’t forget that he was doing his day job, so he was up at the crack of dawn doing Good Morning Britain, and then rushing to come do Celebrity Apprentice. By his own admission, I think he’s never been more tired and found the whole thing overwhelming.

Rylan Clark-Neal

After competing in The X Factor back in 2012, finishing fifth, Rylan went on to win Celebrity Big Brother 11 the following year. He's since carved out a career in presenting, appearing on shows like Big Brother's Bit on the Side.

What did Celebrity Apprentice's Baroness Karren Brady think of his performance? He was the project manager and did incredibly well. His strength is his relationships with people. He was excellent. Watch out for how much money he raises.

Russell Kane

Comedian, novelist and presenter Russell Kane is no stranger to onscreen victory, previously winning Celebrity Mastermind in 2011 with the specialist subject "The Life and Novels of Evelyn Waugh".

What did Celebrity Apprentice's Baroness Karren Brady think of his performance? Russell spent the whole time completely bewildered. I think he just hadn’t realised what he’d agreed to. There was also a situation where one of the cabaret acts went missing, there was a 15-minute gap in the programme and he had to do stand-up. He did everything he could, but I think he raised the least amount of money.

Sam Allardyce

Well known football manager and former professional player Sam Allardyce made headlines in 2016 when he left the England job after 67 days, having only overseen one match as national boss.

What did Celebrity Apprentice's Baroness Karren Brady think of his performance? don’t think Sam could understand why he’d got involved, but he had two standout moments. First, he was in the kitchen making canapés and kept licking his fingers so he had to keep throwing them away. It was so infuriating! Then they all had to dress up for their cabaret theme — and Sam wore a neon green dress. It was seriously one of the funniest things that I’ve ever watched.

Advertisement

Comic Relief’s campaign culminates in Red Nose Day, which this year is being held on Friday 15th March and will be marked with a live TV telethon on BBC1