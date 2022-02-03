Arlene Phillips says she would "certainly" return to TV judging

Speaking to RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview ahead of her Wiltshire Farm Foods campaign launch, when asked whether she would join a TV judging panel again, Phillips said: "If something comes along that I'd like to do – certainly, yeah."

As for whether there's a particular kind of show that she would return to our screens for, the former Strictly Come Dancing judge added: "No, not really.

"I think in terms of judging, I think there are a lot of things I could judge and certainly musical theatre, which involves singing, dancing, acting, performance skills. I work across all of those so I think I could judge in any of those, not just dancing – and of course, roller skating from Starlight Express.

"I would think about it depending on what it is but I know I couldn't judge anything to do with cooking. I'm hopeless and I could not judge anyone else on their abilities, be it cooking or cake baking. Certainly not. I'd be a fraud!"

Arlene Phillips dancing with Wiltshire Farm Foods

The former I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! campmate is partnering with Wiltshire Farm Foods to launch a "one of a kind" delivery service, where drivers perform a rendition of Morecambe & Wise tune Bring Me Sunshine as taught by Phillips herself.

"The campaign for Wiltshire Farm Foods, which uses a song, Bring Me Sunshine, I think is a really important slogan right now. In these times, where there's cold weather and loneliness, I just want to stand up and open my arms and use that slogan," Phillips said.

Wiltshire Farm Foods are performing the 'Bring Me Sunshine Service' between 7th and 12th February. Dancing on Ice is on ITV on Sundays. To find out what's on telly tonight, check out our TV Guide.