Who are the candidates returning to The Apprentice 2018 final?

However, similar to past series, not every eliminated contestant is returning. In fact, only ten of this year’s 16 candidates will feature in the final.

So, who’s coming back? And which candidates won’t be appearing? Here’s everything you need to know…

Good news, both fan favourites Kurran and Kayode are returning to our screens, alongside the three candidates fired at the interview stage.

The returning contestants are…

Daniel Elahi (Fired week 11)

Khadija Kalifa (Fired week 11)

Sabrina Stocker (Fired week 11)

Jackie Fast (Fired week 9)

Tom Bunday (Fired week 9)

Jasmine Kundra (Fired week 8)

Kayode Damali (Fired week 7)

Kurran Pooni (Fired week 6)

None of the five candidates fired in the first five weeks of the show are returning, but there’s also one notable face missing: Sarah Ann. Granted, the solicitor wasn’t one of the loudest candidates, but she did make it all the way to week 10.

The missing contestants are…

Sarah Ann Magson (Fired week 10)

Rick Monk (Fired week 5)

Alex Finn (Fired week 4)

Frank Brooks (Fired week 3)

David Alden (Fired week 2)

Sarah Byrne (Fired week 1)

The Apprentice final is set to air 9pm, Sunday 16th December, BBC1