Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Entertainment
  4. Reality TV
  5. Exclusive – Game of Thrones star is top of fans’ list to be revealed as Viking on The Masked Singer

Exclusive – Game of Thrones star is top of fans’ list to be revealed as Viking on The Masked Singer

According to RadioTimes.com's exclusive poll, fans of The Masked Singer are convinced a certain Game of Thrones star is disguised as Viking.

masked singer viking

ITV’s The Masked Singer has enthralled viewers over the past four weeks, with fans desperate to work out the celebrity identities behind the show’s line-up of ridiculous characters.

Advertisement

Still at large in the competition is Viking, the Nordic warrior with a huge ginger beard – and viewers have given their verdict as to who they think is hiding behind the mask.

RadioTimes.com‘s exclusive Twitter poll can reveal that almost half of voters think Viking is actually Game of Thrones star Jerome Flynn.

Jerome Flynn
Getty

According to the poll, 43.4 per cent of fans think it’s Flynn, while 28.1 per cent reckon it’s Spandau Ballet’s Martin Kemp behind the costume.

Trailing behind is Never Gonna Give You Up singer Rick Astley with 18.1 per cent of the vote, followed by radio DJ Chris Evans with 10.5 per cent.

Many fans were convinced actor and singer Flynn, who played Bronn in HBO’s Game of Thrones, was actually Viking after the character’s clue package teased that “Vikings are not bound by any chains” – a potential hint to Flynn and Robson Green’s no. 1 cover of Unchained Melody.

Viking has also hinted that his early career “relied on brotherly love”, another potential hint to Unchained Melody, which was first recorded by the Righteous Brothers.

The “explorer” described himself as someone who’s left great footprints in countries outside of his own and that doing his own thing “underlies everything [he does], including breaking the rules”.

Advertisement

During Saturday’s show, Viking performed Harry Styles’ Watermelon Sugar before landing in the spin-off and beating Grandfather Clock, who was revealed to be footballer Glenn Hoddle.

The Masked Singer UK is on Saturdays on ITV at 7pm. Looking for something to watch? Find out what is on with our TV Guide.

Tags

All about Game of Thrones

masked singer viking
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Aquarius Bluetooth Speaker

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Save 40% on an Aquarius Bluetooth speaker!

Get more from your music with this great deal from Aquarius

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

The Masked Singer

The Masked Singer UK to resume filming with live audience next month

Sausage The Masked Singer

Clue Sausage gets a costume upgrade on The Masked Singer – could it hint at their identity?

The Masked Singer – Sausage

Exclusive 73 per cent of The Masked Singer fans think Sausage is Sheridan Smith

Vinegar Strokes

Exclusive Vinegar Strokes reveals how long the Drag Race UK queens are given to get ready: “It really is a race”