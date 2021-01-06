Who is Tayce? Meet the RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star who wants to “give ‘em the razzle dazzle”

Fans have been patiently waiting for the new series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK and the sashaying of a brand new line-up of queens is about to begin.

Advertisement

Hoping to be the winner is Welsh-born Tayce, who hopes to be as big as the mighty Sir Tom Jones.

“I’m from the Welsh lands of Newport. Newport can be a bit grey, dingy and so I just love to bring a bit of colour to the world.”

But will the might of having Wales behind her be enough to claim victory against the other Drag Race UK contestants? Here’s everything you need to know below.

Tayce: Key Facts

Age: 26

From: London (Via Newport, Wales)

Instagram: itstayce

Twitter: @its_tayce

this is WILD! Letting all this sink in. Still fully hasn’t tbh. Spending the day looking at messages and I’m so full of love rn! Thank YOU💕 — TAYCE (@its_tayce) December 17, 2020

Strengths: “I think my looks mixed with my personality. I am a larger than life character that always looks stunning. You can expect long hair, some of the longest hair in the game. I am the life of the party.”

Weaknesses: Design could well be a weakness, and there is a challenge that she is worried about. “Worried, me? Never! Oh, I’m here to win. I expect to make it right to the very bitter end, by hook or by crook. That said, I don’t think a design challenge will go down well for me, or anything that involves a sewing machine I’ve never laid a finger on one before.

I’ve watched a few YouTube sewing videos, but have I sat there and done it? No! Should I have? Yes! I am terrified of Snatch Game. I get stressed just thinking about it. I think I know what I’m going to do…”

For how long has Tayce done drag? “Since I was born, I have been prancing around in little skirts and wigs. I’ve always been full of life and energy. I’ve always got a smile on my face and I have been wearing crazy looks from day dot.”

Thought you had kept up with the Kardashians? Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Who is Tayce?

Tayce heralds from Eales and she will have the place in mind when she competes on the show. “I am doing this for Wales, for my parents and my family. I’m doing it for all those little buggers who have looked at me and thought I was an absolute freak. I’m doing it for myself. I’m doing it for Gavin and Stacey! Honestly, I can’t believe I’m here right now. I’m here, I’m queer, I’m here to let these girls have it and show them what Wales has to offer. The job’s a good un, Bob’s your uncle, Linda’s your aunt.”

Her look is “model-esque, very villainess, very street fighter” and while she describes herself as “dark and edgy”, she does like to mix things up and can also be “like a bird of prey, or a bird of paradise, a sexy owl”.

Whilst she is not always the best timekeeper, Tayce does know how to put on a show. “I do have a bit of a reputation for being late to the odd gig, but, honey, when I get out of that cab I come with heels on and eyes beat. Get me on that stage with the music on and watch me work!”

What to expect from a Tayce show?

“You don’t know what you’re going to get! I love powerful Femme Fatales and divas. I was always dancing to Beyoncé, Ciara and J.Lo growing up. They made me feel powerful and now, and I love to give the power back to people when I’m on stage. It’s always very high energy. I dance the house down. I live for it. So, you’re definitely leaving hot and sweaty. I love a band with drums and electric guitar. I am obsessed with music. My dad was the bass guitarist in Wham way back in the day, so I was always around music.”

When is RuPaul’s Drag Race UK on TV?

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK starts on BBC Three via BBC iPlayer from 14th January 2021.

If you missed series one, it is available to view now on iPlayer.

Advertisement

Season two of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer from January 14th 2021. RuPaul’s Drag Race season one is available to watch on BBC iPlayer. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.