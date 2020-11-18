Ruthie Henshall and Russell Watson enter I’m a Celebrity castle, but not everyone is happy

Ruthie Henshall and Russell Watson entered Gwrych Castle to join the I’m a Celebrity 2020 line-up, but did they inadvertently also bring the first hint of tension to the harmonious camp?

Advertisement

The duo excelled in their first Bushtucker Trial, earning a luxurious 11 stars for the camp when they excelled in the Stage Fright trial.

Ruthie said: “I’m absolutely thrilled we got 11 stars. That was a super duper throoper of a…”

Russell responded: “I was just expecting one nasty thing but they kept coming and coming.”

Ruthie added: “I’m so excited to get into the castle and really look forward to saying hello to everyone and getting to know them.”

However, Vernon Kay and Shane Richie were grumbling about the new additions.

Vernon said: “I’ve got mixed emotions at the moment. It moves the dimensions. It moves the dynamics about slightly.”

He added: “I would be genuinely upset if this dynamic changes.”

Shane replied: “There’s 10 of us now, we’ve been together four days. We know each other really well. We’re eating, sleeping, laughing, crying together and for another two people to come in you’re always frightened. It’s going to change the dynamics and we were kind of concerned about that.”

Shane welcoming Russell while also plotting to get rid of him#ImACeleb #imacelebrity pic.twitter.com/CjlA9HNjQc — I’m a Celebrity… memes (@ImACeleb2020) November 18, 2020

Meanwhile, there is a growing chorus questioning Bev Callard and her veganism. Or should that be her vaguely-eat-anythingism.

How did Beverly eat butter and bread if she’s vegan like I need verification it was vegan! Can’t even do a proper eating challenge #ImACeleb #imacelebrity — Caitlyn Hallion Piercy (@caitlynhallionp) November 18, 2020

Bev did look longingly at the “meaty” oxtail the new arrivals won in the trial.

the producers trying to figure out why bev is eating bread and butter when she’s meant to be vegan #ImACelebrity #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/AqFGhbtBCO — amelia (@moxmmm) November 18, 2020

Meanwhile, poor Jordan North will be doing his fifth trial when he once again lost the public vote and will be attempting to take the long walk to 10 stars-dom, the camp hopes, in The Trapped Door during tomorrow’s episode.

Do you think I’m a Celebrity should remain at the castle permanently or return to the Australian jungle? Vote in the RadioTimes.com poll.

I’m a Celebrity returns to ITV on Thursday night.

Advertisement

While you’re waiting visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight, or check out our guide to new TV shows 2020 to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.