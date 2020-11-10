The Great British Bake Off eliminated baker: “Dessert week deserted me”

The Great British Bake Off said goodbye to Cornish sculptor Marc on Tuesday, the eighth baker to leave the Channel 4 show, and was honest about his efforts on the day: dessert week “deserted me”.

Advertisement

The 51-year-old said: “Paul felt there wasn’t enough flavours in my signature of a vanilla and mascarpone cheesecake. And for my Sussex Pond puddings in the Technical they didn’t do so well in the judging either, I really don’t think I will ever make one of those again. Even my knowledge of tying knots because of my climbing didn’t help me!”

Worse was to follow.

“My Showstopper was an apple jelly with chocolate and strawberry mousse – flavoured with jasmine and rose – my jelly had a wobble but the judges just felt it wasn’t good enough,” he said.

Bake Off judge Paul Hollywood was disappointed to see Marc go: “Marc was great and he has been on probably the biggest journey out of all the bakers this year. He started off pretty badly and then as each week has passed by he has got better and better and better, and it’s a shame to see him go.”

Channel 4

On hearing he was leaving Marc said: “I am feeling surprisingly OK actually. I came to the Bake Off to kind of face my anxieties, to face failure and to face all those things that people can be quite uncomfortable about dealing with. I have definitely learned a lot more about myself, and maybe from what people have said, to give myself a bit more credit, which I don’t!”

He added: “Unfortunately this was the week that deserted me, but I am so pleased to have made it to the quarter finals. I didn’t expect at all to get this far, so I feel it has been a great experience and I am so happy that my two daughters got to share it with me.”

Thought you had kept up with the Kardashians? Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

A single parent, Marc’s daughters stayed in The Great British Bake Off bubble with him during filming.

“Living in the bubble with my two daughters was quite surreal, but then quickly it became the new normal,” he said. “In the first few days you are walking around with a big huge smile on your face. The girls loved being there and really enjoyed walking Prue’s two dogs, they felt like it was being in a holiday camp with a few celebrities thrown in. They had the time of their life, and it’s something we all shared together and can talk about in the future.”

His experience has made him a better baker and he was thankful for everything he learned on the show.

“Paul has this stern image so you really want positive feedback from him, but at the same time Prue was the most encouraging, so I always wanted to impress her too. Matt and Noel work so fantastically together, and they do soften the blow when it goes wrong. They cut through the tension especially as you go further through the competition.”

Marc will join Jo Brand and Tom Allen on The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice on Thursday 12th November on Channel 4 at 8pm.

Advertisement

Check out what else is on with our TV Guide, or take a look at our new TV shows 2020 page to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.