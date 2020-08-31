Married at First Sight Australia fans cheer Tracey’s confrontation with “delusional” Davina

Married at First Sight Australia reached peak awkward on Monday night when the newlyweds gathered for a dinner party after last week’s drama during which Dean Wells turned his back on his dalliance with Davina Rankin to stay with wife Tracey Jewel.

Advertisement

It was all set up on the E4 reality show to be the day of reckoning for the man who seemed oblivious to the trail of destruction he’d left behind him.

Davina was also trying to exonerate herself, saying Dean drove their flirtation. But Tracey knew this was a lie, having seen their text conversation – and she was determined to confront her about it.

Love Entertainment on TV? Get news and views on the best shows direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get the latest entertainment TV news, views and interviews direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy

“She needs to stand up and take responsibility,” said Tracey.

But of course she was never going to do that.

Davina chats alot of nonsense ????. Fair play to Tracey for calling her out #MarriedAtFirstSightAustralia — CrysTalks (@CrysTalksVlogs) August 31, 2020

Earlier Davina suggested she was one of the “most honest people” in the room, which just proved to the Married at First Sight Australia audience how delusional she is.

Davina at the dinner party: “I’m so honest. I’m one of the most honest people here.” Wow. Delusional. #MarriedAtFirstSightAustralia — Madame Cholet (@cholet_madame) August 31, 2020

When Tracey confronted her, giving her the opportunity to come clean about her part in the romance, she instead cried crocodile tears.

Davina making her voice crack but no tears come out. Everything about her is fake#MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — zowie (@Zoe55361050) August 31, 2020

Viewers seemed 100 per cent behind Tracey and her stance, although many wished she’d made it more of a public spectacle.

i've just become a little bit scared of Tracy right now. she's so not falling for whatever Divina is saying. that look on her face, the narrowing of the eyes. she's not falling for it #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — jodie portugal (@JodiePortugal) August 31, 2020

Meanwhile, Dean was enlisting the old mates network to support him. But Telv Williams was having none of it. He told Dean he was flat out lying to him and to get out of his face.

Earlier the love rat tried to pin the blame on the wronged husband, Ryan Gallagher.

Has Dean actually just asked Ryan “what have I done to you?” ???????????????????????? #mafs #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — Corinne (@corinne_n_r) August 31, 2020

Dean even tried to gaslight Ryan into believing he had encouraged him to try and seduce Davina.

Davina and Dean have no shame..???? turning the blame on everyone else except themselves ???? #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — Teena Massam (@teenamassam) August 31, 2020

At dinner, Sarah Roza was Dean’s main interrogator, pinning him down about his behaviour and accusing him of being a player.

Sarah keep that foot on his neck sis! I love that woman ???? #MarriedAtFirstSightAustralia — Princess Bleak (@MoreIvie) August 31, 2020

Dean attempted to make an apology to Tracey and the group, but dug the hole even deeper by continuing to try and exonerate himself.

Tracey making him do a toast ???????????????? she's gonna dump him after humiliating him if she has sense#MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — Ty (@TweetieeTy) August 31, 2020

Many thought one way of settling the whole controversy would be if Tracey read out the “filthy” texts exchanged between Dean and Davina while they were in maximum flirt mode.

PLOT TWIST: Tracey reads out the texts between Dean and Davina #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — Nate Ben Comedian (@NathanielBen82) August 31, 2020

The audience and other newlyweds were full-square behind Ryan as the wronged partner. When he walked into the dinner party there was a lot of love for him in the room.

“It’s really nice, it really makes me feel like I haven’t done anything wrong,” he said.

Ryan you did nothing wrong!! Hes such a sweetheart. I feel so sorry for him ???? #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — zowie (@Zoe55361050) August 31, 2020

Many thought Davina was the bigger villain of the piece, as she continued to try to convince Tracey it was all down to Dean’s initiative.

Davina’s worse than Dean purely for her attempt at ‘befriending’ Tracey. Snake like behaviour #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — Katya ???????????????????????????????? (@KikiL80) August 31, 2020

The dinner party wasn’t just about Dean and Tracey. Justin Fischer returned from his ultra-quick business trip to Milan, but didn’t exactly make a beeline to catch up with wife Carly Bowyer, instead hugging everyone else in the room before he got to her. Time to vote Leave, Carly.

#MarriedatfirstsightAustralia Why are they so excited to see boring Justin? — The other me (@lalavie444) August 31, 2020

It also looked like curtains for Troy Delmege and Ashley Irvin, whose seeming incompatibility had reached the point of no return. Troy’s manipulation didn’t go down well with viewers.

#MarriedatfirstsightAustralia Troy trying to manipulate Ashley into not speaking because HE was wrong. He is nasty. Good for Ashley. — The other me (@lalavie444) August 31, 2020

“Communication is zilch between them so this thing was dead on arrival,” said one fan on social media.

Ashley and Troy aren’t speaking the same language at all. Communication is zilch between them so this thing was dead on arrival #MarriedAtFirstSightAustralia — Princess Bleak (@MoreIvie) August 31, 2020

Will they make it past the commitment ceremony in the next episode of Married at First Sight Australia? Find out tomorrow on E4, or read our update on what happened to the couples after the cameras stopped rolling.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.