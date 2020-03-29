Love Island’s Dani Dyer auditioned for BBC One drama Our Girl

Love Island winner and TV personality Dani Dyer has revealed that she previously auditioned for the lead role in BBC military drama Our Girl.

Advertisement

The audition, which took place long before Dyer’s stint on the ITV2 reality series, went badly for the aspiring actress – she’s since revealed that her nerves got the better of her and she “cried” in front of the casting director.

“I cried in the room. I was like, ‘I don’t know what I’m doing’. I was running an hour late and sweating. The nerves get on top of you,” she said in an interview with the Mirror.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

She continued: “It is just this authority looking at you and you want this role so bad. The speech we had to prepare was deep but [the casting director] wanted it [to be performed as] quite comical. I tried and I just cried.”

BBC

The role of resourceful Lance Corporal (now Sergeant) Georgie Lane eventually went to Corrie star Michelle Keegan, who joined the cast for the 2016 second series, and has recently revealed that she’s quitting the show following series four.

Advertisement

Our Girl airs on Tuesdays at 9pm on BBC One. Check out what else is on with our TVGuide.