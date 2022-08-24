Pop Idol "not coming back" despite revival rumours

However, any rumours regarding a return on ITV have now been put to bed, as the broadcaster has confirmed that there are no plans in the works.

With a new series of Big Brother now confirmed and rumours still swirling about a return for The X Factor , one more reality format which has been talked about when it comes to a revival is Pop Idol, Simon Cowell's early 2000s music competition series.

Speaking at this year's Edinburgh International TV Festival, ITV's Head of Entertainment Commissioning Katie Rawcliffe said that while they have been "talking about potentially a reunion show at some point", the series itself is "not coming back".

Earlier this year, Cowell was asked whether the show would be returning by Radio Times magazine, and he simply said "I wouldn’t have a clue". Now, it seems, the question has been answered.

Pop Idol ran for only two seasons but spawned a global franchise and led to successor shows like The X Factor, and fans will surely be disappointed to hear it isn't in line for a return. Rawcliffe even noted that she gets asked whether a revival is on the cards "weekly", showing the strength of feeling surrounding the format.

However, fans will likely be pleased to hear that a reunion show is a possibility. The potential for a one-off special was first reported earlier this year, with one of the show's judges, Neil 'Dr' Fox, telling The Sun that a reunion was "certainly on the cards" to celebrate the series's 20th anniversary. Exactly what form a reunion would take, or when it would air, currently remains unknown.

The original run of Pop Idol discovered big names including Will Young and Gareth Gates, as well as Darius Campbell Danesh who sadly died earlier this month.

A series which still hasn't been ruled out for a revival is The X Factor. It was reported earlier this year that the show would be making a move from ITV to Channel 5 and returning in 2023, although that has not currently been confirmed.

