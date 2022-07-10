According to The Daily Star , Simon Cowell has struck up a deal with the broadcaster to bring back the popular talent show.

The X Factor is rumoured to have a sensational return, but not to ITV, to Channel 5.

It was rumoured earlier in the year that The X Factor would be returning in 2023 after a five-year rest.

A source told the newspaper: "As soon as X Factor was up for grabs, there was interest from a number of the networks.

"X Factor is one of the most iconic shows in TV history, so it's no surprise lots of channels were keen. The production company had their pick.

"After a lot of meetings, execs decided to go with Channel 5."

They added that this would mark a "new chapter" for the series as it would be the first time it hasn't aired on ITV.

Channel 5 meanwhile are said to be "thrilled" to have bagged the talent contest, according to the newspaper.

RadioTimes.com contacted representative of Channel 5 and Simon Cowell for comment.

The last series of The X Factor aired on ITV in 2018 and saw Dalton Harris win.

