Former X Factor winner Alexandra Burke “sad to see it go”
The X Factor winner has spoken about the show's cancellation after 15 years.
Published:
Alexandra Burke has said she is “actually quite sad” to see The X Factor leave our screens after winning the reality competition 13 years ago.
The Bad Boys singer, who won the show in 2008, t0ld The Guardian that she was disappointed to hear the ITV series was being discontinued last month, adding: “I did have a wonderful experience on it.”
When asked whether her experience on The X Factor had been a positive one, Burke said: “I had a mum in the industry so you couldn’t walk over me – not with the mother I had.
“My mum would be there and she’d be very strong. Not everyone has that person in their life.”
ITV confirmed in July that The X Factor would not be returning for another series after 15 years on the air.