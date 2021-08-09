Former X Factor winner Alexandra Burke “sad to see it go”

Alexandra Burke has said she is “actually quite sad” to see The X Factor leave our screens after winning the reality competition 13 years ago.

Advertisement

The Bad Boys singer, who won the show in 2008, t0ld The Guardian that she was disappointed to hear the ITV series was being discontinued last month, adding: “I did have a wonderful experience on it.”

When asked whether her experience on The X Factor had been a positive one, Burke said: “I had a mum in the industry so you couldn’t walk over me – not with the mother I had.

“My mum would be there and she’d be very strong. Not everyone has that person in their life.”

Advertisement

ITV confirmed in July that The X Factor would not be returning for another series after 15 years on the air.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Burke competed on the fifth series of The X Factor, beating out JLS and Eoghan Quigg in the final with her duet of Listen alongside Beyoncé.

“I only found out about that less than 24 hours before. Simon [Cowell] gave me the call at midnight. He’d just secured the deal and said: ‘Kid, we’ve got Beyoncé singing with you tomorrow.’ I hung up the phone and then called him back to say: ‘Sorry, babe, did you say Beyoncé?’,” Burke said.

“When Beyoncé arrived, I walked in, I cried. I wasted all our rehearsal time crying. Her mum [Tina Knowles] cried. Cheryl [Cole] cried. Everyone’s crying because I’m telling Beyoncé how much I love her.”

After winning, Burke went on to secure UK number one hits with Hallelujah, Bad Boys and Start Without You.