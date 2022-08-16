The Scottish singer-songwriter and actor was found dead at his home in Rochester, Minnesota, USA, his family have announced.

Singer and Pop Idol star Darius Campbell Danesh has died at the age of 41.

A statement from his family reads: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Darius Campbell Danesh.

"Darius was found unresponsive in bed in his apartment room in Rochester, Minnesota, on August 11 and was pronounced dead in the afternoon by the local medical examiners’ office."

"The local police department have confirmed that there were no signs of intent or suspicious circumstances. The cause of his sudden death is unknown at this stage while medical examinations continue."

The statement adds: "We ask that you kindly respect our wishes for privacy at this time whilst we come to terms with the tragic loss of our son and brother."

Darius rose to fame after his rendition of Britney Spears' Baby One More Time in his audition on Popstars in 2001 before he returned to face judge Peter Waterman in Pop Idol for its first season in 2002.

Following his success in reaching the finals of Pop Idol, Darius signed a record deal and found UK chart success with his single Colourblind and album Dive In.

The singer later found success on the West End stage, appearing in musicals Chicago and Guys and Dolls, along with a stage adaptation of Gone with the Wind.

In 2010, Darius also won the ITV series Popstar to Operastar where he was trained by tenor Rolando Villazón, who he later performed with on the show.

Campbell Danesh went on to appear in the O2 Arena performance of Carmen as her lover Escamillo.

In 2013 he appeared in the West End musicals From Here To Eternity and followed this with a turn in Funny Girl in 2016.

Darius was previously married to Canadian actress Natasha Henstridge from 2011 until their separation in 2013 when they filed for divorce. This was finalised in 2018.

Tributes to Darius have begun to pour in on social media from celebrities and fans alike.

Actor Sanjeev Bhaskar tweeted about his passing, writing: "Sad news of Darius’ shockingly untimely passing. He was a guest on The Kumars and couldn’t have been a nicer, warmer guest with a great sense of self deprecation."

