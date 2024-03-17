But will Paloma Faith be Picking Up The Pieces of her baked goods off the floor? Will we learn that we 'Can't Rely On' her to make a Victoria's Sponge?

You'll have to tune into Channel 4 to find out, but in the meantime, here's everything we know about Paloma Faith.

Who is Paloma Faith?

Paloma Faith. Dave Benett/Getty Images for EE

Age: 42

Job: Singer and actress

Instagram: @palomafaith

X/Twitter: @Palomafaith

Paloma Faith's music career first started garnering momentum in 2009, with the release of her debut album Do You Want The Truth Or Something Beautiful?. This album also earned Faith her own BRIT Award nomination, although she is arguably best known for her third album, Fall to Grace.

The album, which has since gone double platinum spawned hit singles like Only Love Will Hurt Like This and Can't Rely on You.

At the time of writing, Faith has released six studio albums, but she's also made the jump to TV in recent years. She was a judge on the fifth season of The Voice, along with 2020's The Voice Kids, and also appeared in St Trinian's back in 2007.

But while she's no stranger to being in front of the camera, this is Faith's first foray into professional baking.

When does The Great Celebrity Bake Off start?

The Great Celebrity Bake Off starts on Sunday 17th March at 7:40pm on Channel 4. You can also stream it via Channel 4.

