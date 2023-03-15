The spectacular beachside naming ceremony will see chart-topping singer Nicole Scherzinger christening the Arvia with the traditional bottle smash, alongside a very special live performance.

P&O Cruises has assembled a starry line-up to celebrate the naming of its brand new sunshine ship Arvia – and you can watch the whole event live .

Popstar and The Voice UK favourite Olly Murs will also be performing some of his best-loved hits, with DJs Sara Cox and Trevor Nelson on hand to present the night of entertainment.

The naming ceremony will kick off at 7pm GMT on Thursday 16th March on Barbados’s stunning Heywoods Beach – head this way to watch it all live from the comfort of your own home.

Nicole Scherzinger will officially name P&O Cruises' new sunshine ship Arvia. P&O Cruises

P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow said: "This is a real treat for our viewers at home. It's not often that you can be transported from the chilly UK to a spectacular beach in the Caribbean to watch live performances from two huge stars. It really will be a moment to remember."

During the show, you'll also find out how to enter a big prize draw for your chance to win one of five holidays on board Arvia.

Scherzinger has been named the godmother of the Arvia and has formed an exclusive entertainment partnership with P&O Cruises, meaning she will be creating spectacular music and dance extravaganzas for the SkyDome on its two newest ships, Iona and Arvia.

