NTAs 2021 winners: Full list of National Television Awards this year

Your NTAs 2021 winners have been revealed.

National Television Awards

Published:

Tonight sees the 26th annual National Television Awards dish out honours in a number of categories, from Returning Drama to Quiz Game Show and gongs for newcomers, Daytime shows and the prestigious Special Recognition Award.

We bring you the full list of winners as they’re announced live. So read on to find out who won at the NTAs this year.

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
WINNER: I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!
Taskmaster
The Graham Norton Show

Returning Drama

Call the Midwife
Line of Duty
The Crown
Unforgotten

Challenge Show

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins
Love Island
The Great British Bake Off
The Great British Sewing Bee

Serial Drama Performance

Billy Price (Sid Sumner, Hollyoaks)
Danny Dyer (Mick Carter, EastEnders)
Mollie Gallagher (Nina Lucas, Coronation Street)
Sally Carman (Abi Franklin, Coronation Street)

Comedy

After Life
Friday Night Dinner
Sex Education
The Vicar of Dibley

New Drama

Bridgerton
Des
It’s A Sin
Normal People

Quiz Game Show

Beat the Chasers
Celebrity Catchphrase
In For A Penny
Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel

Factual

Caroline Flack: Her Life and Death
Gogglebox
Gordon, Gino and Fred: American Road Trip
Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs

Newcomer

Emile John (Ethan Anderson, Emmerdale)
Jude Riordan (Sam Blakeman, Coronation Street)
Olivia D’Lima (Paramedic Fenisha Khatri, Casualty)
Rhiannon Clements (Summer Ranger, Hollyoaks)
Rose Ayling-Ellis (Frankie Lewis, EastEnders)

Authored Documentary

Kate Garraway: Finding Derek
Katie Price: Harvey and Me
Marcus Rashford: Feeding Britain’s Children
Rob Burrow: My Year With MND
Roman Kemp: Our Silent Emergency

Daytime

Loose Women
The Chase
The Repair Shop
This Morning

TV Presenter

Alison Hammond
Ant and Dec
Bradley Walsh
Holly Willoughby
Piers Morgan

Drama Performance

Adrian Dunbar (Ted Hastings, Line of Duty)
David Tennant (Dennis Nilsen, Des)
Martin Compston (Steve Arnott, Line of Duty)
Olly Alexander (Ritchie Tozer, It’s A Sin)
Vicky McClure (Kate Fleming, Line of Duty)

Talent Show

Britain’s Got Talent
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK
Strictly Come Dancing
The Masked Singer

Serial Drama

Coronation Street
EastEnders
Emmerdale
Hollyoaks

