NTAs 2021 winners: Full list of National Television Awards this year
Your NTAs 2021 winners have been revealed.
Published:
Tonight sees the 26th annual National Television Awards dish out honours in a number of categories, from Returning Drama to Quiz Game Show and gongs for newcomers, Daytime shows and the prestigious Special Recognition Award.
We bring you the full list of winners as they’re announced live. So read on to find out who won at the NTAs this year.
The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award
Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
WINNER: I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!
Taskmaster
The Graham Norton Show
Returning Drama
Call the Midwife
Line of Duty
The Crown
Unforgotten
Challenge Show
Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins
Love Island
The Great British Bake Off
The Great British Sewing Bee
Serial Drama Performance
Billy Price (Sid Sumner, Hollyoaks)
Danny Dyer (Mick Carter, EastEnders)
Mollie Gallagher (Nina Lucas, Coronation Street)
Sally Carman (Abi Franklin, Coronation Street)
Comedy
After Life
Friday Night Dinner
Sex Education
The Vicar of Dibley
New Drama
Bridgerton
Des
It’s A Sin
Normal People
Quiz Game Show
Beat the Chasers
Celebrity Catchphrase
In For A Penny
Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel
Factual
Caroline Flack: Her Life and Death
Gogglebox
Gordon, Gino and Fred: American Road Trip
Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs
Newcomer
Emile John (Ethan Anderson, Emmerdale)
Jude Riordan (Sam Blakeman, Coronation Street)
Olivia D’Lima (Paramedic Fenisha Khatri, Casualty)
Rhiannon Clements (Summer Ranger, Hollyoaks)
Rose Ayling-Ellis (Frankie Lewis, EastEnders)
Authored Documentary
Kate Garraway: Finding Derek
Katie Price: Harvey and Me
Marcus Rashford: Feeding Britain’s Children
Rob Burrow: My Year With MND
Roman Kemp: Our Silent Emergency
Daytime
Loose Women
The Chase
The Repair Shop
This Morning
TV Presenter
Alison Hammond
Ant and Dec
Bradley Walsh
Holly Willoughby
Piers Morgan
Drama Performance
Adrian Dunbar (Ted Hastings, Line of Duty)
David Tennant (Dennis Nilsen, Des)
Martin Compston (Steve Arnott, Line of Duty)
Olly Alexander (Ritchie Tozer, It’s A Sin)
Vicky McClure (Kate Fleming, Line of Duty)
Talent Show
Britain’s Got Talent
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK
Strictly Come Dancing
The Masked Singer
Serial Drama
Coronation Street
EastEnders
Emmerdale
Hollyoaks
