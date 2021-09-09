NTAs 2021 winners: Full list of National Television Awards this year

Tonight sees the 26th annual National Television Awards dish out honours in a number of categories, from Returning Drama to Quiz Game Show and gongs for newcomers, Daytime shows and the prestigious Special Recognition Award.

Advertisement

We bring you the full list of winners as they’re announced live. So read on to find out who won at the NTAs this year.

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

WINNER: I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Taskmaster

The Graham Norton Show

Returning Drama

Call the Midwife

Line of Duty

The Crown

Unforgotten

Challenge Show

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins

Love Island

The Great British Bake Off

The Great British Sewing Bee

Serial Drama Performance

Billy Price (Sid Sumner, Hollyoaks)

Danny Dyer (Mick Carter, EastEnders)

Mollie Gallagher (Nina Lucas, Coronation Street)

Sally Carman (Abi Franklin, Coronation Street)

Comedy

After Life

Friday Night Dinner

Sex Education

The Vicar of Dibley

New Drama

Bridgerton

Des

It’s A Sin

Normal People

Quiz Game Show

Beat the Chasers

Celebrity Catchphrase

In For A Penny

Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel

Factual

Caroline Flack: Her Life and Death

Gogglebox

Gordon, Gino and Fred: American Road Trip

Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Newcomer

Emile John (Ethan Anderson, Emmerdale)

Jude Riordan (Sam Blakeman, Coronation Street)

Olivia D’Lima (Paramedic Fenisha Khatri, Casualty)

Rhiannon Clements (Summer Ranger, Hollyoaks)

Rose Ayling-Ellis (Frankie Lewis, EastEnders)

Authored Documentary

Kate Garraway: Finding Derek

Katie Price: Harvey and Me

Marcus Rashford: Feeding Britain’s Children

Rob Burrow: My Year With MND

Roman Kemp: Our Silent Emergency

Daytime

Loose Women

The Chase

The Repair Shop

This Morning

TV Presenter

Alison Hammond

Ant and Dec

Bradley Walsh

Holly Willoughby

Piers Morgan

Drama Performance

Adrian Dunbar (Ted Hastings, Line of Duty)

David Tennant (Dennis Nilsen, Des)

Martin Compston (Steve Arnott, Line of Duty)

Olly Alexander (Ritchie Tozer, It’s A Sin)

Vicky McClure (Kate Fleming, Line of Duty)

Talent Show

Britain’s Got Talent

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

Strictly Come Dancing

The Masked Singer

Serial Drama

Coronation Street

EastEnders

Emmerdale

Hollyoaks

Advertisement

The National Television Awards return are available to catch up on ITV Hub. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what else is on.