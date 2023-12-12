Three special celebrity guests will be joining the panel for the Christmas special, including some special appearances from musical guests.

Read on for everything you need to know about the Christmas episode, including what time it's on TV and the celebrities taking part.

When is Never Mind the Xmas Buzzcocks 2023 on TV?

The Never Mind the Buzzcocks Christmas special will air at 9pm on Tuesday 19th December on Sky Max.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Who is the Never Mind the Xmas Buzzcocks host?

Never Mind the Buzzcocks is hosted by Greg Davies. He joined the show for its reboot in 2021, after it originally aired from 1996 to 2014.

Davies is best known for his work on Taskmaster and The Inbetweeners, and he will be back on Sky in another project as he joins the cast of Brassic for its Christmas special.

Greg Davies. Matt Frost/Sky UK

Previous hosts include Rhod Gilbert, Simon Amstell and Mark Lamarr.

Other famous faces who have taken on hosting duties included David Tennant, Dermot O'Leary, Claudia Winkleman and Jack Whitehall.

Never Mind the Xmas Buzzcocks 2023 line-up

Greg Davies returns as host for this year's Christmas special, and will be joined by team captains Noel Fielding and Daisy May Cooper. Jamali Maddix also returns to the panel.

They will be joined by celebrity guests Ricky Wilson, Harry Hill and Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

Never Mind the Xmas Buzzcocks 2023 airs on Sky Max on Tuesday 19th December at 9pm.

Advertisement

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.