Never Mind the Buzzcocks sees Shaun Ryder show off Heartbeat and Gary Barlow knowledge

Another week, another round of hilarious Never Mind the Buzzcocks antics.

The quiz show returned to our screens in September with Greg Davies in the hosting seat, and has welcomed many a high-profile guest including Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall and Rag’n’Bone Man.

This week, team captains Noel Fielding, the only returning member of the original Never Mind the Buzzcocks line-up, and Daisy May Cooper and regular guest Jamali Maddix will be joined by Happy Mondays duo Shaun Ryder and Mark ‘Bez’ Berry.

The pair, who are a regular staple of Celebrity Gogglebox, join Cooper’s team this week – and it looks like Ryder especially will earn his spot with some surprisingly in-depth knowledge of ’90s soaps.

In an exclusive RadioTimes.com preview for tonight’s episode of Never Mind the Buzzcocks, it transpires Ryder is a fan of ITV’s series Heartbeat.

For the uninitiated, the drama ran for 18 seasons from 1992 to 2008 and covered the lives of the residents of Aidensfield, a fictional village set in North Yorkshire.

When Davies asks which of the following stars – “previously pudgy pop prince Gary Barlow”, “mysterious Christian Cliff Richards” or “rasping Welsh fog horn Bonnie Tyler” – appeared in an episode of Heartbeat, Ryder has no trouble answering.

“I watch the episodes and I know all the drama behind it and everything else, yeah,” he revealed.

See for yourself in the clip below, though be warned as the footage contains some very strong language.

Never Mind the Buzzcocks airs on Sky Max at 9pm on Tuesday nights.