Airing just a few days before Hogmanay, the festive special will see the friends bid farewell to 2023 and welcome in 2024.

Here's everything you need to know about the festive special, including what time it is on TV and what you can expect.

When is Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Hogmanay Fishing on TV?

Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Hogmanay Fishing will air on BBC Two on Friday 29th December at 9pm.

The hour-long episode will see the pair start their trip on a steam train before they arrive at a very unique location, where they can relax after a hard day of fishing.

The episode will air again on Tuesday 2nd January 2024 at 11:15pm.

Where is Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Hogmanay Fishing filmed?

Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse. BBC

Mortimer and Whitehouse take on Scotland in the festive special to experience traditional Hogmanay celebrations.

The pair will fish in the River Dee, which is a river that brings back special memories for Paul, as he used to fish at the same place with his father for many years.

Who is performing on Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Hogmanay Fishing?

Clare Grogan and Altered Images. BBC/Owl Power/Ross Johnston

As per pictures released by the BBC, Clare Grogan and Altered Images will be performing for Whitehouse and Mortimer.

Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Hogmanay Fishing airs on BBC Two at 9pm on Friday 29th December.

