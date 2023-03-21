This time, a new cast of five pairings will be trekking 16,000 kilometres through Canada, starting in Vancouver and making their way to Newfoundland with a limited budget and a list of checkpoints.

We've had to wait three years for Race Across the World to return to our screens, however season 3 finally arrives tomorrow (Wednesday 22nd March), making the big trip from BBC Two to BBC One in the process.

Tackling expensive travel costs, hitchhiking dilemmas and even bears, brothers Marc and Michael are among those taking on the mammoth challenge this year in a bid to get to know one another better.

But what do we know about the 2023 contestants? Read on for all the key facts behind this Race Across the World duo.

Who are Marc and Michael?

Marc and Michael on Race Across the World season 3. BBC

Relationship: Brothers

From: Tamworth and West Midlands

Jobs: Lift operator, a manager in children's services

Marc, 36, and Michael, 34, are two brothers who, despite living five minutes away from each other, don't know one another very well.

"We've got a lot we need to sort out to be honest," Marc said, admitting that the Race Across the World trip was revelatory for their relationship.

Marc is a fairly practical and resourceful person, bringing a compass and a multi-purpose fan for their trip, while Michael is an over-packer and says that he's going to be missing his partner, his dog and the gym. As for Marc, he's going to miss KitKat Chunkys.

Why did Marc and Michael want to take part in Race Across the World?

Marc and Michael wanted to take part in Race Across the World in order to "build a better relationship" between the two of them.

"It's a unique chance to have protected time out of our individual lives, do something together and share some incredible experiences," Michael said.

"I know it sounds a bit corny, but it is a once in a lifetime trip. It will not only help our relationship but will also really benefit us moving forward with our lives. It’s something we want to do together, but we've also got our own individual reasons. I feel really fortunate to be able to develop myself a bit more and put some skills to the test."

Meanwhile, Marc added that it's a chance to have "one more adventure". "I'm at a stage where I'm ready to settle down, but I also want to travel," he added.

When does Race Across the World 2023 start?

Season 3 of Race Across the World kicks off on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Wednesday 22nd March at 9pm, with the new contestants heading to Canada for this year's race.

The fastest couple to reach the final checkpoint will be awarded a £20,000 cash prize.

Race Across the World season 3 will start on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Wednesday 22nd March at 9pm.

Previous season are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer.

