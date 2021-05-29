Love Island 2021 trailers tease more fun in the sun
The hit series is expected to make its long-awaited return next month.
Published:
There’s not long to go now until Love Island makes its long-awaited return, and ITV has unveiled two short teaser trailers to get fans in the mood.
The first ten-second teaser shows a red Jeep bearing the numberplate ‘LOV3’ while the second stars host Laura Whitmore – who takes a mallet to a box that reads, “In case of Love Island crack on.”
Meanwhile, both clips end with the distinctive voice of narrator Iain Stirling shouting, “This is not a drill!”
The teasers – which you can watch below – will make their primetime TV debut during tonight’s first episode of The Masked Dancer on ITV.
THIS IS NOT A DRILL 👀🏝💕 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/bVyiawv92g— Love Island (@LoveIsland) May 29, 2021
It’s been well over a year since the hit reality show last appeared on our screens, with last year’s summer series cancelled as a result of pandemic restrictions.
Exact details about this year’s series have not yet been unveiled, but it is expected to begin airing at some point in June.
The full line-up of contestants has not been revealed, while the location of this year’s villa is also still unclear – with some suggestions that the show could take the same approach as last year’s I’m A Celebrity and shoot in the UK to get round to travel restrictions, instead of the usual villa in Mallorca.
The locations used for the above promo clips – which were shot in Barking in East London – could further hint that this year’s series is taking place in a rather less exotic locale.
Previously, Iain Stirling jokingly told Metro: “It could be quite amusing seeing Love Island contestants embracing the beaches of Bognor Regis at some point.
“When they can’t eat their dinner because seagulls are taking it off the plate… it could mix it up.”
Rumours as to this year’s line-up have already been doing the rounds, with junior doctor Toluwa Adepeju, boxer Harry Benn, fire-eater Alexis Bailey, and Gordon Ramsay’s 21-year-old daughter Holly all tipped to take part.