Richard Curtis returns with five of his original cast members for the TV special, Love Actually: 20 Years Later, to reflect on the "laughter and secrets" of one of the most beloved Christmas movies of all time.

The festivities are starting early this year, as Love Actually has announced a one-off special to mark 20 years since the movie debuted.

The ABC show will be hosted by American legend Diane Sawyer and see Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson, Bill Nighy, Laura Linney and Thomas Brodie-Sangster reflect on their iconic roles.

In the trailer, the actors are also posed with the question “Love actually is…?” which only Grant gives a definitive answer to… “dead.”

However, the grown-up Brodie-Sangster offers a more positive spin, as he quotes the film’s memorable line: “Love Actually is all around.”

The 2003 romantic comedy was packed with stars including Keira Knightley, Alan Rickman, Liam Neeson, Martine McCutcheon, Rowan Atkinson, Martin Freeman and Colin Firth.

Curtis told ten separate stories interwoven together to show different aspects of love, all set to the backdrop of London at Christmas and an enviable soundtrack featuring Dido, the Pointer Sisters, and Olivia Olson’s cover of ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’.

So how can you watch the Love Actually 20-Year special? Read on for everything you need to know about how to see this festive treat in the UK.

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to watch Love Actually 2022 TV special

Laughter & Secrets of Love Actually: 20 Years Later is set to air in the US on Tuesday 29th November 2022.

It will be broadcast on ABC before it becomes available to stream on Hulu. There is no confirmed release date for when viewers will be able to watch it on the platform, however.

The service, that is home to series such as The Handmaid’s Tale, will cost subscribers $7.99 a month. Though keep an eye out for any Black Friday deals!

Can you watch the Love Actually 2022 TV special in the UK?

Hugh Grant and Martine McCutcheon in Love Actually Universal Pictures

To date, there have been no details about whether the special will be broadcast in the UK, or when or where it might be available to stream.

But similar to David Beckham’s right foot (and his left foot), Love Actually is a British national treasure and we’re certain that UK viewers will be able to watch the special at some point – though hopefully it’s over the festive season!

After all, the first Love Actually special in 2017, Red Nose Day Actually, was broadcast on BBC One as part of Comic Relief. So, it seems likely that UK fans will be able to enjoy this anniversary episode.

In the meantime, fans can get their fix of festive love and joy from the original movie, which is currently available to stream on Netflix.

Find something to watch with our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.