The 78-year-old, who was also a judge on Strictly Come Dancing from 2004 to 2016, addressed the audience and said: "Whilst we all are getting excited and looking forward so much to the finale next week, it would also be with a touch of sadness as this will be my last season judging on Dancing with the Stars.

Len Goodman is set to retire following the conclusion of Dancing with the Stars ' current season. The judge confirmed he was leaving during Monday's (14th November) show, when presenter Tyra Banks announced he had some news to share.

"I’ve been with the show since it started in 2005 and it has been a huge pleasure to be a part of such a wonderful show but I’ve decided I’d like to spend more time with my grandchildren and family back in Britain.

"I cannot thank you enough, the family of Dancing with the Stars. It has been such a wonderful experience for me and I’m looking forward so much to next week’s finale, I’m sure it’s going to be absolutely brilliant."

The judge received a standing ovation from the crowd. You can watch the moving moment below.

The former professional ballroom dancer has been on the Dancing with the Stars judging panel since its first season in 2005. The final of the current season will air next week, with influencer Charli D'Amelio, TV presenter Gabby Windey and RuPaul's Drag Race star Shangela all set to take to the dance floor to compete for the Mirrorball trophy.

