Lauren Laverne's guide to surviving Glastonbury
Baby wipes or shower? Wellies or walking boots? The presenter answers the crucial questions...
As Glasto 2015 kicks off, presenter Lauren Laverne dishes the dirt (well, mud) on the UK's biggest festival...
Pyramid Stage or John Peel Stage?
I love both! Although I recently found out the Pyramid Stage is built around a tree that Michael Eavis’s grandfather planted on the farm when he bought the land back in the 1800s. Michael wouldn’t chop it down so the oak (I think!) has to be accommodated inside the structure.
Green Fields or Silver Haze?
Silver Haze for me. I am all about that bass.
Courtney Barnett or Azealia Banks?
Barnett. She is a goddess.
Kanye West or Jon Hopkins?
Whoever has the most lasers.
The Who or Chemical Brothers?
WHAT IS THIS “DADDY OR CHIPS” NIGHTMARE INTERVIEW?!
David Bowie or Jay Z?
Bowie. Jay Z is amazing but he would choose Bowie, too.
Camping or Glamping?
C: Stamping.
Chai tea or cider?
Tinchy Stryder’s playing?
Burger or falafel wrap?
HOW DARE YOU!
Baby wipes or shower?
Two showers a day plus one of those Gwyneth Paltrow steams from this guy I know up in the Green Fields who’s got a mini-kettle.
Wellies or walking boots?
I enjoy a wellie and short combo if the weather is inclement.
Poncho or brolly?
Poncho — one-step dressing, Demis Roussos-style.
Selfie stick or memory bank?
I have a selfie stick to help me make memories, but it’s for hitting people who are using sticks to take selfies.
Heatwave or wash out?
HEATWAVE, YOU UNCONSCIONABLE PHILISTINES!