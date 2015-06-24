Here's what happened when Glastonbury first-timer Idris Elba asked for tips...
Whatever the body part, take a wet wipe.
Ahead of his DJ set at this year's Glastonbury festival, Idris Elba has asked fans for advice on how to tackle the legendary festival, prompting some predictable and more unusual responses.
Elba will make his debut on the Sonic Stage on Saturday night, having pulled out of the festival last year due to filming commitments. So, what do people think the self-confessed "#Glastonbury virgin" needs to know?
Most stuck to practical advice:
@idriselba It's going time be amazing! Wellies & baby wipes, they're lifeblood
— Shiori (@BittsandBoys) June 22, 2015
Sensing a pattern on the wet wipes thing...
Ditto wellies:
@idriselba @GlastoFest Take protection.... Wellies for the muddy ground I mean!!!!
— David Collins (@davedulwich) June 22, 2015
Some 'don't eat yellow snow' style advice was thrown in:
Someone else suggested how to avoid ending up with a leg in a cast like Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl:
Plenty advised the Luther star to hang with them...
@idriselba @GlastoFest bring some tonic and you can share our gin
— Jo Smith (@kauket22) June 22, 2015
