Idris Elba set to DJ at Glastonbury (again)
The Luther star will be on the decks alongside Kate Tempest and Goldie at the Somerset festival this June
Idris Elba was supposed to make his Glastonbury debut last year but had to pull out when his day job as an actor got in the way.
"I was all set to DJ at Glastonbury Fest this year but filming schedules have changed, so sorry, not this time, next year I'm coming for you!" he posted on Twitter at the time.
True to his word, Elba will take to the decks next month in the festival's "dance village", known as Silver Hayes, alongside veteran crowd-pleasers Four Tet and Grandmaster Flash. The newly released line-up also includes poet-turned-rapper Kate Tempest and Goldie.
Kanye West, Foo Fighters and The Who are headlining the Somerset festival, which takes place over the last weekend in June and is the biggest performing arts festival in the world. West has proved a contentious choice, with 133,000 people signing a petition calling for the American rapper's slot to be cancelled.
Professor Stephen Hawking will make a guest appearance in the children's area along with magician Dynamo and Cbeebies presenters Alex Winters and Katy Ashworth.