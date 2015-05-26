True to his word, Elba will take to the decks next month in the festival's "dance village", known as Silver Hayes, alongside veteran crowd-pleasers Four Tet and Grandmaster Flash. The newly released line-up also includes poet-turned-rapper Kate Tempest and Goldie.

Kanye West, Foo Fighters and The Who are headlining the Somerset festival, which takes place over the last weekend in June and is the biggest performing arts festival in the world. West has proved a contentious choice, with 133,000 people signing a petition calling for the American rapper's slot to be cancelled.

Professor Stephen Hawking will make a guest appearance in the children's area along with magician Dynamo and Cbeebies presenters Alex Winters and Katy Ashworth.

More like this

Advertisement

Silver Hayes line-up in full

20 of the best British summer music festivals