After a long and brave battle, the former political lobbyist and psychotherapist sadly died at the start of this year, aged 56, with his funeral taking place over the weekend.

Guests included music legend Elton John and former Prime Minister Tony Blair along with Garraway's Good Morning Britain colleagues Ben Shepherd, Richard Madeley and Susanna Reid.

The Sun has reported that the television presenter will return to the ITV's flagship daytime show this week, beginning with an interview on Monday morning before a full-fledged return on Thursday.

A source told the tabloid: "Kate has had an incredibly rough past couple of months, and it has taken its toll mentally and physically. But she is a workhorse, and journalism, being on live TV, runs through her blood — it’s what she knows and loves.

"Kate is keen to keep busy and get stuck back into work. It’s the perfect time for her to be reunited with her GMB family. Everyone at GMB has been hugely supportive, and are desperate to support and welcome her back into the family."

Garraway had taken time away from Good Morning Britain since December, when Derek had gone into cardiac arrest.

The unnamed source added that "Kate’s well-being is everyone’s main concern", with an offer of time off whenever needed and a duty-of-care package, including counselling, said to have been made.

In a statement written immediately after her husband's death, Garraway said: "Derek was surrounded by his family in his final days and I was by his side holding his hand throughout the last long hours and when he passed."

Good Morning Britain continues weekdays on ITV1.

