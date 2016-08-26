Joey Essex picks up his GCSE results on TV – but did he pass or fail?
It was the moment of truth for the former TOWIE star, as he found out if he'd made the grade in General Studies
Published: Friday, 26 August 2016 at 7:45 am
He said he hoped the exam board would cheat and give him an A* in General Studies, but how did Joey Essex fare when he re-sat the subject?
The TOWIE star-turned-'current affairs for the clueless' correspondent went back to school for ITV2's Re-Educating Joey Essex: GCSE Special and got his results on TV last night.
Essex's teacher, Kevin, was moved to tears as his young protege managed to pass General Studies.
And, as he joined the thousands of students across the country receiving their GCSE results, Joey was thrilled with his D in the subject.
As they say in Essex (or in Joey's Essex at least)...
