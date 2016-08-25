Joey Essex hopes exam board cheats and gives him an A* as he re-sits GCSE exam
Re-Educating Joey Essex: GCSE Special sees him have another bash at a General Studies exam, but Mr Essex is actually hoping for a helping hand given it's for a TV show...
Joey Essex has gone back to school for ITV2's Re-Educating Joey Essex: GCSE Special, and while he's put the hours in – going back to school, revising on the way to the test – he's actually hoping the exam board will just give him an A* because it's for a TV show.
"I hope they just go, 'Do you know what? I think this is Joey Essex's exam paper and he's filming a TV show, let's give him an A*.' I'm hoping they cheat for me..." he laughs.
As well as dishing on what he really thought General Studies would be about (including how many legs a dinosaur has) the former TOWIE star also reveals how much he hates interviewing politicians - despite having another show coming up doing just that - and tries his hand at the puzzles in the back of the latest Radio Times magazine.
See how he got on below...
See Re-Educating Joey Essex: GCSE Special tonight at 9pm on ITV2