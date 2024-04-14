Who is Joe Locke? Great Celebrity Bake Off 2024 contestant and Heartstopper star
Here's everything you need to know.
It's Sunday, so you know what that means – The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer is back.
And this time, four new famous faces will be ready to show they have what it takes to be named Star Baker.
Star of the hit Netflix series Heartstopper, Joe Locke will be entering the tent alongside the Reverend Richard Coles, Adam Hills and Sara Cox, as they all take on a new Signature, Technical and Showstopper challenge.
While Joe has been in the pie shop over on Broadway's Sweeney Todd, does he have what it takes to make a winning formula in the Bake Off tent?
While you wait to find out, read on for all you need to know about the actor.
Who is Joe Locke?
Age: 20
More like this
Job: Actor
Instagram: @joelocke03
X/Twitter: None
Joe Locke is an actor best known for his role as Charlie Spring in Netflix's Heartstopper. The hit series was released in 2022, with a third season on the way in October of this year.
Heartstopper marked Locke's first screen role, and he is set to appear in the upcoming Disney Plus series Agatha, a spin-off from the titular character's original series, WandaVison.
Locke recently made his Broadway debut in the Sweeney Todd revival.
"It's very pinch-me all the time, which is great," Locke said on the Just for Variety podcast. "But every night I'm like, 'What am I doing?' – in the best way."
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer will continue on Channel 4 on Sunday 14th April.
Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.