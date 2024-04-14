Star of the hit Netflix series Heartstopper, Joe Locke will be entering the tent alongside the Reverend Richard Coles, Adam Hills and Sara Cox, as they all take on a new Signature, Technical and Showstopper challenge.

While Joe has been in the pie shop over on Broadway's Sweeney Todd, does he have what it takes to make a winning formula in the Bake Off tent?

While you wait to find out, read on for all you need to know about the actor.

Who is Joe Locke?

Noel Fielding, Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith and Joe Locke. Channel 4/Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions

Age: 20

More like this

Job: Actor

Instagram: @joelocke03

X/Twitter: None

Joe Locke is an actor best known for his role as Charlie Spring in Netflix's Heartstopper. The hit series was released in 2022, with a third season on the way in October of this year.

Heartstopper marked Locke's first screen role, and he is set to appear in the upcoming Disney Plus series Agatha, a spin-off from the titular character's original series, WandaVison.

Locke recently made his Broadway debut in the Sweeney Todd revival.

"It's very pinch-me all the time, which is great," Locke said on the Just for Variety podcast. "But every night I'm like, 'What am I doing?' – in the best way."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer will continue on Channel 4 on Sunday 14th April.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.