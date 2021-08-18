Jay Blades teases Yorkshire Workshop stories: ‘Disney couldn’t write a fairytale like this’

Jay Blades is returning to BBC Two with a brand new show, Jay’s Yorkshire Workshop, and he’s promised that viewers tuning in should prepare themselves for “fairytales” that even Disney couldn’t write.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview, The Repair Shop host teased tonight’s premiere episode, which sees Blades create bespoke, handmade furniture for Yorkshire’s local community heroes.

“What you can expect is that we’re celebrating the uncelebrated and also you will see the journey of the makers that we’ve got.

“You’ll see the difficulty, sometimes you’re going to see things go wrong, which is natural in a workshop, but also you’re just gonna hear about some beautiful stories.

“One of the stories this Wednesday is just ideal. It’s so beautiful that if you heard someone talk about this story, you’d be like, ‘Nah that isn’t true.’

“But because I’ve experienced it and met the people who are involved in it, it’s just the best fairytale. Even Disney could not write a fairytale as good as this, I guarantee. Wait until you see it.”

In tonight’s episode, Connor – who had a life-threatening liver condition – asks for Jay’s help to say thank you to Jack after he donated half of his liver despite being a complete stranger. The two subsequently fell in love and now live together.

Meanwhile, Sue visits the workshop to nominate the care home staff where her mother-in-law lives for a piece of Jay’s furniture after they moved into the care home when COVID-19 first hit to keep the residents safe.

Jay's Yorkshire Workshop airs tonight at 9pm on BBC Two.