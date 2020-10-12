Yet that's exactly where we find him in James May: Oh Cook, a new series headed exclusively to Amazon Prime Video which will follow Captain Slow as he attempts to master some new recipes.

The show prides itself on the novice status of its star, claiming its meals to be simple enough for anyone to make and incorporating easily accessible ingredients.

Here's everything you need to know about James May: Oh Cook on Amazon Prime Video:

CONFIRMED: James May: Oh Cook will arrive on Amazon Prime Video on Friday 13th November.

What is James May: Oh Cook about?

James May: Oh Cook plucks the petrolhead from his usual scenery to the unfamiliar world of the kitchen, where he'll be cooking up some delicious recipes with help from home economist Nikki Morgan.

The dishes will be taken from May's first ever cookbook, titled Oh Cook: 60 recipes that any idiot can make, due for release two weeks earlier than the show, on Thursday 29th October.

Across its seven episodes, May will be attempting dishes ranging from the Far East to the Med, as well as some classic pub grub, all of which will be presented without the usual "trickery" of a typical cooking show.

May summarises the ethos of the show in the trailer, saying: "I learn, you learn, and then we are all fed by knowledge."

James May: Oh Cook trailer

Check out a first look at the comedic cookery show below, introducing May and his co-host Morgan, as well as offering a glimpse at some of the meals on offer.

James May: Oh Cook arrives on Amazon Prime Video on Friday 13th November. While you're waiting, pre-order Oh Cook: 60 recipes that any idiot can make on Amazon, visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight, or check out our guide to new TV shows 2020 to find out what's airing this autumn and beyond.