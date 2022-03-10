ITV Daytime programmes pulled off air after "security alert"

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby had been presenting the live daytime show but after an advert break, it was replaced with a pre-recorded segment. Loose Women was also replaced with a pre-recorded episode.

ITV Daytime pulled its live shows today (10th March) including This Morning and Loose Women, after a "security alert" near the ITV studios in West London.

The ITV shows said in a statement on Twitter: “We apologise for the break in live programming today. We are currently running pre-recorded content and hope to be back with you soon.”

The Metropolitan Police explained in a statement: “At 11:14hrs on Thursday 10th March, police were called to reports of a security alert at Wood Lane, White City.

“It was reported a suspicious item had been discovered. The area was evacuated as a precaution and White City and Wood Lane tube stations were temporarily closed.

“The incident was stood down shortly before 12:49hrs. An investigation is ongoing.”

A tweet from Transport for London had earlier read: "White City and Wood Lane stations closed: While the police respond to a security alert outside the station."

RadioTimes.com has reached out for any further comment from ITV.

After This Morning returned from an advert break today, the pre-recorded message saw Schofield explain: "Welcome to This Morning. As we can't be with you live today we have lined up some of our best bits to enjoy."

A highlights compilation then aired, with a caption appearing at the bottom of the screen reading: "This is a pre-recorded programme."

Earlier in the programme, Holly and Phil had aired an interview with Hollywood star Rebel Wilson, and Brenda Blethyn had appeared on the show to discuss her new series of ITV drama Kate and Koji.

