Demand is high, so get in there quick if you fancy a trip to FriendsFest, which will see a corner of London's East End transformed into Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Joey and Pheobe's famous New York City haunts this September.

As well as an exhibition of original props and memorabilia, there will be a full-scale set of Monica's apartment and a Central Perk-inspired cafe where fans can find a caffeine fix – and hog the sofa, naturally.

There's even a pop-up hair salon for Friends addicts to get themselves their very own 'Rachel' cut.

To celebrate FriendsFest (and promote the fact that all of the episodes are being shown in chronological order weekdays on the channel) Comedy Central has snipped bits of episodes together to make the cast recite the lyrics to the theme tune in a rather clever (if slightly disturbing) way. It's almost better than Smelly Cat. Almost.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OO2h059j_oA