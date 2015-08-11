As well as an exhibition of original props and memorabilia, there will be a full scale set of Monica's apartment and a Central Perk-inspired cafe where fans can find a caffeine fix.

There's even a pop-up salon for Friends addicts to get themselves their very own 'Rachel'.

FriendsFest will also feature replicas of the iconic orange sofa and that fountain from the opening credits – you know, for photo opportunities – and, of course, a spot to recline on a lazy boy and watch episodes of the show.

"As we celebrate news that Comedy Central will remain the exclusive TV home of Friends, it’s great to give something special to fans and what better way than with FriendsFest," says Comedy Central's Jill Offman.

FriendsFest is set to run between Wednesday 16th and Sunday 20th September at The Boiler House in East London's Brick Lane.

Tickets are available from midday today, priced at £5. Buy your ticket here

UPDATE: Could London BE any more excited? FriendsFest sold out in an impressive 13 minutes. But don't despair just yet. Comedy Central have assured us that "due to the extremely high demand, [we] will be looking at releasing a second batch of tickets soon." Phew.