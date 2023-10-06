Armstrong said: "I can't believe I've done 40 of these. You'd honestly have hoped I'd be better at it by now. I cross my fingers after every series that they'll have me back. And I still seem to be getting away with it. Have I learnt any tips over the 40 shows on how to control Ian and Paul? Um, no."

Coren Mitchell will add to her tally tonight, as she hosts the first episode of the new season with panelists Carol Vorderman and Ignacio Lopez. The new episode hosted by Armstrong will air next week, and will see Olivia Utley appear as a panelist.

Alexander Armstrong on Have I Got News For You BBC

Have I Got News For You has been running since 1990, with Ian Hislop and Paul Merton featuring on the show since its inception.

It was originally hosted by Angus Deayton, but in 2002 he was dismissed by the BBC. This led to the introduction of the guest host format, which has remained ever since.

Armstrong is known for his acting and presenting work, including appearances as part of the comedy duo Armstrong and Miller with Ben Miller, starring as Mr Smith in The Sarah Jane Adventures and hosting the BBC gameshow Pointless.

Other guest hosts to have appeared on the show throughout the years include Jack Dee, Martin Clunes, Kirsty Young and David Tennant.

Tennant's most recent appearance came earlier this year, where he was seen introducing a video clip of the show's "Welsh Correspondent", who turned out to be Michael Sheen.

Have I Got News For You season 66 starts on Friday 6th September at 9pm. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

