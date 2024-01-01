The Great New Year's Bake Off 2024 line-up: Meet the contestants
Some familiar faces are returning!
There's only one way to spend your first evening of the New Year – and that's by watching The Great New Year Bake Off, as four former contestants all go head to head to be named Star Baker.
Taking on a Signature, Technical and Showstopper challenge this New Year are Mark, Maxy, Maggie and Jürgen who, as Channel 4 have stated, are hoping to "provide the best possible NYE hangover cure by treating you to an epic baking battle in the Tent!"
The four bakers will be giving it their all in the tent all over again, but what were they like on their respective seasons?
Read on for everything you need to know about The Great New Year's Bake Off 2024 line-up.
Mark
Mark appeared on The Great British Bake Off in 2020 for its 11th season.
He had a glorious time on the show, including being named Star Baker during Chocolate Week. However, it was Japanese Week which saw the judges call Mark's time in the competition to an end.
His time was up after he made what judge Prue Leith described as "a disaster of a showstopper". Will he have a saving grace this time round?
Maxy
Maxy was on our screens recently in 2022 and missed out on the final, leaving many viewers annoyed at the decision.
The baker struggled with her Technical which saw her leave the competition, but was praised by judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood who said: 'Oh Maxy, you've been so brilliant, honestly."
Will Maxy have better luck this year?
Maggie
Retired nurse and midwife Maggie took part in Bake Off in 2021, however her time on the show was cut short after being eliminated in the fourth week.
In a blunder that saw her forgetting the key ingredient in a sticky toffee pudding, her dessert was inedible and therefore she had to leave the tent.
Will she remember all the ingredients this time round?
Jürgen
Season 12 superstar was Jürgen, who many fans took a shine to and still have.
Jürgen was a fan favourite and made it all the way to the semi-finals before he was eliminated, which led to Ofcom receiving 115 complaints.
Since leaving the tent, Jürgen admitted he felt sad he had to live but was ultimately happy with his Bake Off experience. Now back in the tent, will he reign victorious?
The Great New Year Bake Off will air on Monday 1st January at 7:40pm on Channel 4.
