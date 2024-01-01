The four bakers will be giving it their all in the tent all over again, but what were they like on their respective seasons?

Read on for everything you need to know about The Great New Year's Bake Off 2024 line-up.

Mark

Mark. Channel 4/Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions

Mark appeared on The Great British Bake Off in 2020 for its 11th season.

He had a glorious time on the show, including being named Star Baker during Chocolate Week. However, it was Japanese Week which saw the judges call Mark's time in the competition to an end.

His time was up after he made what judge Prue Leith described as "a disaster of a showstopper". Will he have a saving grace this time round?

Maxy

Maxy. Channel 4/Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions

Maxy was on our screens recently in 2022 and missed out on the final, leaving many viewers annoyed at the decision.

The baker struggled with her Technical which saw her leave the competition, but was praised by judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood who said: 'Oh Maxy, you've been so brilliant, honestly."

Will Maxy have better luck this year?

Maggie

Maggie. Channel 4/Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions

Retired nurse and midwife Maggie took part in Bake Off in 2021, however her time on the show was cut short after being eliminated in the fourth week.

In a blunder that saw her forgetting the key ingredient in a sticky toffee pudding, her dessert was inedible and therefore she had to leave the tent.

Will she remember all the ingredients this time round?

Jürgen

Jürgen. Channel 4/Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions

Season 12 superstar was Jürgen, who many fans took a shine to and still have.

Jürgen was a fan favourite and made it all the way to the semi-finals before he was eliminated, which led to Ofcom receiving 115 complaints.

Since leaving the tent, Jürgen admitted he felt sad he had to live but was ultimately happy with his Bake Off experience. Now back in the tent, will he reign victorious?

The Great New Year Bake Off will air on Monday 1st January at 7:40pm on Channel 4.

