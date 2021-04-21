Grand Designs teases new series with behind-the-scenes images
Kevin McCloud has been living in a camper van while filming the new series.
Published:
Grand Designs has teased a new series of the hit homebuilding show by posting a selection of behind-the-scenes images on Twitter.
The post, which includes four snaps, suggests filming is close to completion on the series and that it might not be too long until fans are treated to new episodes.
And popular host Kevin McCloud has been driving and sleeping in a camper van while shooting in the pandemic.
Two of the four images included in the tweet show off the camper van, while another sees the presenter rowing in a body of water and the final picture features McCloud filming in front of a red London bus.
The caption reads, “We’ve been busy filming brand new episodes – and we can’t wait for you to see them.
“And no Kevin doesn’t have his own VIP trailer – he has a tiny camper van which he’s been driving and sleeping in on shoot days during the pandemic. And a tiny boat to go with it!’
We've been busy filming brand new episodes - and we can’t wait for you to see them.— granddesigns (@granddesigns) April 21, 2021
And no Kevin doesn’t have his own VIP trailer - he has a tiny camper van which he’s been driving and sleeping in on shoot days during the pandemic. And a tiny boat to go with it! #GrandDesigns pic.twitter.com/6ubc4kUKz1
Five episodes of the series aired earlier this year, between January and February, and although it’s not yet clear when new episodes will appear, it appears that fans won’t have too much longer to wait.
Earlier this year, McCloud spoke to Radio Times about filming Grand Designs during the pandemic, explaining, “I have always travelled by train or taxi or whatever for the series and stayed in hotels and B&Bs when we are filming, but that all stopped because I am asthmatic, so because of COVID I can’t do that.
“Now I have a camper van which I have been driving since June, so I spend my weekdays in that, driving, sleeping, cooking, eating, washing up and then filming, and it has been great – it’s not so beautiful this time of year as it gets pretty cold, but I’m warm and snug.
“I joke with my colleagues that I have been making television for 30 years and this is the first time I’ve had my own trailer!”