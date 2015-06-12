The fact new episodes of the Crystal Maze are not being produced is the shame of our generation. Of course it was every child's dream to run around the zones ourselves –never breaking into that disused aircraft hanger in North Weald is one of the great regrets of my life – and the upcoming 'live immersive experience' sounds tantalising. But do you know the problem with that?

The Crystal Maze was really, really difficult. Only a few Londoners will get to enjoy the live experience, and if it's anything like the show, they're not going to get on any better than, say, this person...

The difficulty was also what made the show so brilliant; shouting at the poor, baffled contestants in the way that sports fans shout at sport. (Presumably.) Hell, they were even doing it behind the scenes.

"Where do we get them?"

No, the Crystal Maze belongs on TV, with Richard and Mumsy and, yes, even Ed Tudor-Pole. We, as a nation, must demand it back. Vote now and we can do this people.